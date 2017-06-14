Incumbents re-elected in Palmer, Monson

PALMER-MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Palmer and Monson went to the polls Monday to vote in town elections. 22News is working for you with the results of the contested races:

Bold text denotes winner, asterisk denotes incumbent

Palmer

Town Councilor at Large

Robert B. Lavoie * – 198

* – 198 Donald J. Blais, Jr. – 134

George A. Richardson – 55

Trevor S. Eliason – 49

Monson

Selectman

John Morrell* – 483

Jeremy Foisy – 178

In Palmer, incumbents Kathleen Burns and Thomas Skowyra were uncontested for re-election to the planning board. There were also two candidates who ran uncontested for seats on the School Committee: Bonny Rathbone was elected to the committee, while incumbent Lisa Murray was re-elected. Michelle Sikes was elected unopposed to represent District 1 on the Town Council, replacing incumbent Philip Hebert, who did not seek re-election. Councilors in the town’s three other districts were not up for re-election this year.

In Monson, aside from the selectman’s race, all other races were uncontested.