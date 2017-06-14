Holyoke police officer struck by car; suspect released on recognizance

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger says it a “travesty of justice” that a judge released a suspect who allegedly ran over a police officer outside the Holyoke Mall over the weekend.

During a news conference Wednesday, Neiswanger said that the officer, Eric Martin, suffered torn tendons in his hand and a sprained right ankle in the incident. The chief said that the suspect, 25 year-old Charles Moran of Westfield, had come to the mall armed with a bat and “looking for trouble.” Moran had gotten into a verbal argument with his girlfriend, and while Martin was around, Moran pulled his girlfriend and a girl into his car and ran over the officer.

Moran was eventually pulled over by police on Route 5 in West Springfield and taken into custody.

The suspect is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, resisting arrest, domestic assault and battery, and various other motor vehicle charges and citations.

During his arraignment, Neiswanger said that Judge William Rota released Moran on personal recognizance, even though the DA had asked for bond. The chief was furious over the judge’s decision, saying that he failed the citizens of Holyoke and the city’s police department.

“Would it have made a difference if he had killed my officer?” Neiswanger said. “It seems obvious to me that Judge Rota does not value our officers, or their lives.”

Rota normally serves at the Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington, however judges do often rotate through the different courthouses in the area.

Officer Martin was released from the hospital, and is now recovering at home.