Fund created after Monson tornado benefits Memorial Hall

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Hall in Monson now has new fire retardant curtains.

Memorial Hall was closed due to safety reasons following the 2011 tornado that ripped through the town. As a result, the Monson Arts Council created a Memorial Hall Fund to help reopen the hall.

In a release sent to 22News, the Monson Arts Council says more than $7,300 was raised over the years, mainly from a silent auction.

The council decided to use the funds to buy the curtains. They said they will use the remaining funds to buy something else to benefit Memorial Hall.