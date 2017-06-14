Franklin County residents question gun laws after Virginia shooting

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County residents were shocked and saddened by Wednesday afternoons shooting in Virginia, and some believe it’s more reason for the government to restrict firearm purchases.

A gunman opened fire at a baseball field in Virginia, wounding five people, one of whom was a congressman.

Many Greenfield residents heard about the shooting while they were at work Wednesday.

Betsy Shapiro of Greenfield told 22News that the attacker never should have been allowed to have a gun in the first place.

“Why is it so easy to get such powerful weapons that can kill?” Shapiro asked. “I mean, no one should have access to that stuff, it’s military stuff.”

Greenfield resident Mark Gregory told 22News, “I’m a fan of baseball. It’s a baseball field, which should be a place of peace. Shocked me.”

Greenfield Mayor William Martin told 22News that this is another unfortunate example of someone choosing violence to resist the government.

Martin also said that our national elected officials should have more security when they are not in the capital building.

