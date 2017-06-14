Fire safety for high rise building residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 12 people are dead in London and more fatalities are expected after a fire in a high rise early Wednesday morning.

22News I-Team discovered what plan is in place for Springfield’s highest apartment building.

Chestnut Towers in downtown Springfield is a 34-story apartment building. Springfield’s fire commissioner told 22News they have a policy and plan in place for every high rise in the city.

Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant, said they also set up plans with each management company and have quarterly inspections. He said Chestnut towers is up to code. It’s also mostly made of concrete so fire doesn’t spread as rapidly.

But if there is a fire and you are on a higher floor, still try to get out using the stairs, don’t wait for someone to save you.

“Stairs always evacuate as soon as possible, I believe that there was some type of reporting that they were supposed to stay in their structures, we emphasize immediate evacuation,” Conant said.

The London high rise was 24-stories, some residents were forced to jump to escape the flames.

Dozens of people are still in critical condition in the hospital.