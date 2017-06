SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 550 customers are without power in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Eversource spokesperson Ana Alfaro told 22News an equipment failure has caused the early morning outage. She said crews are installing a generator, which will bring back power for a majority of customers shortly.

Everyone is expected to have their power back on by 6:00 a.m.

If you are without power this morning, click here to watch 22News on your mobile device from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m.