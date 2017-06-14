E3 gives gamers a glimpse of the future

(NBC News) Lines formed early at the Los Angeles Convention Center Tuesday. Nearly 15,000 gaming fans paid up to $250 for passes to the E3 convention.

“I’ve been waiting for this for years,” said Jesus Balderas.

The video gaming trade show is normally reserved for industry insiders and retailers.

“You get a tingly feeling, like a kid in a toy store,” said Adrian Torres.

“It brings a level of excitement and enthusiasm that we didn’t always get from an industry event,” adds Microsoft’s Cindy Walker.

This year Microsoft is pushing its new Xbox One X.

“They’re really touting it as the Ferrari, the Lamborghini of consoles,” says GameSpot’s Ben Howard.

