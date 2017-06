BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown Police say they were called to a local business Tuesday afternoon for a report of a dog who had died after being left in a car.

In a release sent to 22News, Belchertown police say the dog was found dead after being left unattended in a car around 4:15 p.m.

Belchertown police are still investigating the incident and say it’s possible that charges will be filed.

Temperatures reached above 90 degrees Tuesday, marking the second heat wave of the year.