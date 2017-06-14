Despite rumors of closing, Enfield Square has added 2 stores

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – What used to be the cornerstone of American retail is slowly dying. Malls are shrinking across the area. JC Penney closed their doors at the Berkshire Mall, and Macy’s closed their doors at the Berkshire, Eastfield, and Enfield Square malls.

In April, the Sears closed at Enfield Square, where Target is the only large department store left.

22News went to the Enfield Square Mall Wednesday, and noticed it was pretty empty, with plenty of abandoned retail space. Despite rumors of its closing, however, Enfield Square spokesperson Debra Blackford told 22News it’s not true. In fact, they have two new stores: a Party City and a T-Mobile location.

Santino Bruno, manager of Furnari Jewelers, told 22News that they invested in the mall’s future with a new, bigger store. He thinks his business has an advantage.

“Retail as a whole is struggling. I think that they are trying to turn it into more of a destination. I think with us in a jewelry store, we have an advantage because we are a place where you need to go and feel a certain type of emotion and shop with confidence,” Bruno said.

With the rise of online shopping, consumer buying habits are changing. RadioShack, Sports Authority, and Payless ShoeSource are just a few of the nine retail bankruptcies or liquidations we have seen so far in 2017.