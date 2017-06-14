College educators taught how to spot signs of domestic violence, human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Domestic violence is all around us, but the warning signs often go undetected.

The focus of the second annual Safe Campus Summit at UMass Springfield was domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking. The summit was hosted by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in partnership with the Massachusetts Teachers Association, UMass Springfield, and the NAtional Education Association. The all-day event is designed to teach education professionals how to help students in need.

The summit began with the tragic story of Mariah Girourd, who witnessed her ex-boyfriend kill her mother after she was in an unhealthy relationship with him for years.

She shared her story with a room full of faculty from various colleges so that they could be more aware of the warning signs of domestic violence, and how to get victims help before it’s too late.

“It really empowers and enables our teachers in higher education specifically in this training to understand those issues really from the ground floor up and then deal with folks who might be experiencing those kids of problems and experiencing trauma,” Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

Gulluni said although we may not hear about it, human trafficking is a very serious issue in Hampden County that his office is trying to combat.

22News Anchor Kait Walsh attended the summit Wednesday morning and will bring you highlights at 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.