Chicopee police searching for missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are searching for a man who they say hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 18-year-old Jose Torres left his Chicopee home around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. He says it is possible Torres traveled towards Rhode Island against his family’s wishes.

Torres is described as being a thin man who is 5’11” tall, and weighs 150 pounds. There is no description of what Torres was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information or have seen Torres, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.