Chained woman rescued

(KOB) Newly released video shows New Mexico police officers stopping a van that was wanted in connection with a Nevada kidnapping and then finding a woman bound by chains in the back of the vehicle.

Video from one of the officer’s cameras shows the woman alive but shaken.

“Oh my God, thank you,” she tells the officers, her cuffed hands clenched into fists in front of her.

More than a year of planning went into the kidnapping, authorities said. The woman was stalked by an ex-boyfriend and his companion before they dragged her away from her apartment in Las Vegas in late January.

The suspects — Jack William Morgan and companion Samuel Brown, who identifies as a woman and prefers to be called Sophie — have pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping charges and are awaiting trial later this summer in Nevada.

