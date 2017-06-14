Burnham’s pension could be taken from family

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday night

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is trying to recoup some of Kevin Burnham’s pension.

Ex-Springfield Police Officer, Kevin Burnham, killed himself before he was set to accept a plea deal for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from the Springfield police evidence room.

The Springfield retirement board is expected to address the city’s request for a hearing at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

Burnham never showed up to court on June 5, and was found dead inside his Wilbraham home.

Burnham was a Springfield police officer for 43 years.

Related Stories:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s