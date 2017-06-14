Burnham’s pension could be taken from family

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is trying to recoup some of Kevin Burnham’s pension.

Ex-Springfield Police Officer, Kevin Burnham, killed himself before he was set to accept a plea deal for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from the Springfield police evidence room.

The Springfield retirement board is expected to address the city’s request for a hearing at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

Burnham never showed up to court on June 5, and was found dead inside his Wilbraham home.

Burnham was a Springfield police officer for 43 years.