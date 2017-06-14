Boy dies in daycare van

(WMC) Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot van for hours Monday outside of a West Memphis, Arkansas daycare.

The mother of 5-year-old Christopher Gardner said she hasn’t heard a word from Ascent Children’s Health Services about why her son died in a transport van.

“They need to explain why and how they let this happen to my child,” Christopher’s mother Ashley Smith said. “It was the worst day of my life.”

Emotions were high Tuesday as the West Memphis family struggled to understand how a 5-year-old so full of life could be forgotten on a hot van.

“He got on that van and why didn’t they go and check and see if he was on that van?” the boy’s grandmother, Carrie Smith, asked.

Ashley Smith said she received a call from Ascent on Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. and was told that her son was left in the van. He had been picked up at roughly 6:45 a.m.

