Berkshire County road reopened after six years

SAVOY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Berkshire County road is back open after being washed out by Hurricane Irene six years ago.

It was a long time coming, but Savoy residents can now use a section of Black Brook Road, saving them a lot of time driving.

Savoy is a small town in Berkshire County, about 10 minutes west of Charlemont.

The 1.3 mile section of Black Brook Road was shut down August 29, 2011, the day after Hurricane Irene rolled through the area.

All of the water came right from a creek, which runs underneath the road.

Nearby residents were forced to take detours of up to 45 minutes while it was closed.

Highway Superintendent Daniel LaBonte told 22News, “This is the only way people can get out of here or return back to Route 8A, otherwise you can’t get any further west in Massachusetts.”

LaBonte noted that most of the construction work was underground, where crews planted steel girders and raised the road back up to its original height.

The total cost of repairs was about $7 million.