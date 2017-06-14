Bake a Nantucket Rhubarb Pie!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the end of rhubarb season, and the Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, came to show us how to put together a Nantucket Rhubarb Pie that is part both pie and cookie.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups relatively finely chopped rhubarb
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
- 3/4 cup (1-1/2 cups) melted sweet butter
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cooking Directions:
- Grease a 9 or 10-inch pie plate.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Place the pieces of rhubarb in the bottom of the pie plate.
- Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the sugar and the nuts.
- Make a batter of the remaining ingredients, first combining the butter and the remaining sugar and then adding the eggs, the flour, and the vanilla.
- Pour the batter over the rhubarb.
- Bake until done; start checking at 30 minutes.
- Top with whipped cream, can serve with ice cream as well.