Bake a Nantucket Rhubarb Pie!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the end of rhubarb season, and the Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, came to show us how to put together a Nantucket Rhubarb Pie that is part both pie and cookie.

Ingredients:

2 cups relatively finely chopped rhubarb

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

3/4 cup (1-1/2 cups) melted sweet butter

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cooking Directions:

Grease a 9 or 10-inch pie plate.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the pieces of rhubarb in the bottom of the pie plate.

Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the sugar and the nuts.

Make a batter of the remaining ingredients, first combining the butter and the remaining sugar and then adding the eggs, the flour, and the vanilla.

Pour the batter over the rhubarb.

Bake until done; start checking at 30 minutes.

Top with whipped cream, can serve with ice cream as well.