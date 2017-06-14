Axon offers to provide police body cameras at zero cost

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Commissioner John Barbieri and other state leaders met with Axon Wednesday, as a continuous effort to push for dashboards and body cameras for the city’s police officers.

Axon wrote a letter to Mayor Sarno assuring him and the other state leaders that their offer to deploy body cameras to every police officer with all supporting storage and training for a full year at zero cost, stills stands.

The offer will also include docks, use of Evidence.com software and accessories.

“I’m a law and order mayor and cameras make absolute sense in not only enhancing Commissioner Barbieri’s public safety initiatives for our residents and business community, but also, protecting our brave and dedicated officers,” Mayor Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News.

Mayor Sarno also stated, “With the advent of cell phone cameras, anyone can be filmed at any time and/or sequence – with our own dashboard and body cameras, accusations either way can fully be clarified and/or proven or disproven. I remain hopeful that we can reach a plausible agreement with our men and women in blue.”