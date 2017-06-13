West Springfield 9/11 memorial to be fixed after “catastrophic failure”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs will be made to the 9/11 Memorial on the West Springfield Town Common, an eternal flame, which is no longer burning due to what the mayor terms a “catastrophic failure.”

Mayor William Reichelt tweeted Monday that the flame mechanism of the stone monument is in the process of being re-designed.

The 9/11 Memorial on the Town Common has suffered a catastrophic failure & the flame mechanism is being redesigned https://t.co/pL6gMiBNp7 pic.twitter.com/POMBfyzRAg — Will Reichelt (@MayorReichelt) June 12, 2017

The memorial was dedicated to 31 year-old Melissa Harrington-Hughes, a West Springfield native who was one of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Harrington-Hughes was on a business trip visiting the North Tower of the World Trade Center when a commercial jetliner struck the skyscraper.

The monument is the focal point of the town’s annual commemoration ceremony honoring Harrington-Hughes and all the other victims of 9/11.

Related Coverage