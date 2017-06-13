Wanted man arrested in Springfield following manhunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted on warrants out of two different courts was arrested Tuesday morning, after a week-long manhunt.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Kenny Bynum, 23, of Holyoke was one of the department’s most wanted suspects.

Bynum had warrants on charges that included multiple counts of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Delaney says that Springfield’s Warrant Apprehension Unit and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section had been looking for Bynum for the past week. They were able to track him down at around 9:15 Tuesday morning as he was sitting in a car in front of 47 Forest Street in Springfield.

The warrants that were out for Bynum’s arrest are as follows:

Hampden Superior Court bench warrants for armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery

Hampden Superior Court bench warrants for a firearm offense with a prior violent drug offense, armed robbery, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Springfield District Court warrants for armed robbery with a handgun and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Springfield District Court warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Bynum is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.