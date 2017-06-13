Two state digital health innovation labs awarded $250,000

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts Digital Health Innovation Labs have been awarded $250,000 as an effort to build stronger ties between the region’s digital health innovators and healthcare customers.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Housing and Economic Development, the Baker-Polito administration awarded Baystate Health’s TechSpring Technology innovation center in Springfield with $80,000 and the PULSE@MassChallenge digital health hub in Boston with $170,000.

“The Digital Health Initiative and our investments in these lab spaces will ensure Massachusetts can continue to be a leader in advancing technological innovation, economic growth for our residents, and better health care opportunities for patients around the globe,” Governor Charlie Baker stated in the news release.

“Massachusetts is home to world-class hospitals, medical research institutions and universities that play a vital role in the future of healthcare,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito added.

The two labs received funding from the state last year through the Massachusetts Collaborative eHealth Institute to provide support for digital health start-ups, including mentoring, strategic partner matching, targeted education and co-working spaces among other programs.