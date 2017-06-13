Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday as a Weather Alert Day due to the chance for some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

The air and environment have been very unstable due to the heat and humidity build-up. Temperatures have been in the 90s and dew points, which is the amount of moisture in the air, have been in the mid to upper 60s. These conditions make the air feel very uncomfortable.

As storms arrive as early as noon Tuesday, the main concern will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and large hail. Our chances for severe weather will continue through the early evening Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has western Massachusetts in a marginal risk for severe weather, which means there is a chance we could see some stronger storms this afternoon.

Round 3 today of the heat and humidity. Trying for our second heat wave of the year! pic.twitter.com/H9SZvDxdqC — Jennifer Pagliei (@jenniferpagliei) June 13, 2017