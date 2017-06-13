Traffic on I-91 continues frustration for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on I-91 in Springfield is causing problems for drivers.

Coming from both directions, there have been backups during high travel times.

With construction still going on, it has caused lane and overnight closures.

Katrina Henderson of Springfield told 22News she is always affected by the traffic when she goes to, and comes home from work.

“It’s been like that for a while,” Henderson said. “I just hope they hurry up and get everything situated so it can be and easier commute for everyone.”

On Tuesday night, there was a closure between Exit 3 and Exit 9 going northbound.