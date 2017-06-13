Too hot? Cooling centers open in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another uncomfortably hot day in western Massachusetts, and for those who don’t have air conditioning, it can be dangerous.

Springfield has opened up cooling centers across the city in efforts to help residents escape the heat.

Six libraries and one community center will serve as cooling centers Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the centers are necessary in the extreme heat, especially for the elderly, and for people suffering from certain medical conditions.

22News went to the Clodo Concepcion Community Center, where residents can cool off until 8:00 p.m.

“Come in, cool off,” Alicia Germain of Elder Affairs said. “There will be water available, they can sit and read papers, they can bring books, they can visit with their neighbors, and by the time 8:00 rolls around, hopefully it’ll be a lot cooler in their homes.”

Germain said they’re expecting to see anywhere from 15 to 20 people throughout the day.

Click here for a listing of the cooling centers, and their hours.