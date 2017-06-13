Star Spangled Springfield fireworks to delight crowds soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three weeks from today, thousands of people will gather in Springfield’s Riverfront Park for the city’s annual July 4 celebration.

Tuesday afternoon, the Spirit of Springfield announced its plans for the annual Star Spangled Springfield spectacular! The festivities begin at 7:00 P.M., with the fireworks to launch at 9:30 from the Memorial Bridge.

MassMutual Foundation President Dennis Duquette told 22News that the annual event helps bring the Springfield community together.

“This is something we think is very important for the community. It brings people into the community, and it makes us better and happier and a more productive place,” Duquette said.

According to the Spirit of Springfield, it takes about 336 man hours to set up the fireworks. Seven pyrotechnicians will set-off the show, which takes about 16 hours to choreograph.

