Springfield awarded sixth year in a row for excellence in financial reporting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has been recognized for excellence in financial reporting for the sixth consecutive year.

In a release sent to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office says the city’s financial reporting team has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2016.

The team is led by City Comptroller Patrick Burns and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Timothy Plante.

“I extend my appreciation to CAFO TJ Plante, Comptroller Patrick Burns and the entire finance team for their ongoing hard work and dedication to my administration’s commitment to fiscal excellence, transparency and accountability,” Sarno said. “Congratulations on this continued well-deserved recognition.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.