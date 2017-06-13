Skimmers found inside gas pumps in Amherst, Easthampton

Published:
Photo courtesy Office of Consumer Affairs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in two western Massachusetts communities had to remove skimming devices from gas pumps last month after the Massachusetts Division of Standards examined 1,525 pumps across the state.

Photo courtesy Office of Consumer Affairs

According to an Office of Consumer Affairs news release, the 2017 Skimmer Inspection Survey found that out of the more than 1,500 pumps examined, four skimmers were discovered inside pumps at gas stations in Amherst and Easthampton.

During their inspection, the Massachusetts Division of Standards also found that many gas stations were not using security tape to indicate the upper chamber of a gas pump hadn’t been tampered with. They’re warning that thieves may use counterfeit tape in attempts to cover up a pump that had been tampered with.

As a result of their findings, the state agency is warning service station owners to regularly check their pumps, and is advising consumers to follow the tips below:

  • Use pumps closest to the attendant; The darkest lit and furthest pump are easy targets
  • Pay inside and use cash if possible
  • Pay attention to any abnormalities at the pump and notify an attendant
  • Regulary check your bank statements

