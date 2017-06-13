Secured window units keep intruders out

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re installing an air conditioner in your window this summer, you may want to make sure it’s secured.

Loosely secured window units can be pushed in by thieves when you aren’t home.

Rockies Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow said window locks, AC clamps, and alarms can all be added to windows with air conditioning units to make it more difficult for thieves to break in.

“As good as those locks on the AC units already are, they’re not the strongest when compared to something that we sell, it’s the difference between like plastic and metal,” Luke Sopet told 22News.

Rocky’s said the devices range from five to eighteen dollars, and take less than five minutes to install for added safety.