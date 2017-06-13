Search planned for elusive “white car” in Molly Bish case

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a story that still haunts many of us. 17 years ago this month, Warren teenager Molly Bish was kidnapped and killed. To this day, her murderer remains a mystery. The 22News I-Team spoke with Molly’s sister today about a new lead.

Investigators will be searching an old campground in West Brookfield, for the “white car” that has been elusive for close to two decades.

The strongest clue into Molly Bish’s disappearance is a “white car” that has never been found or accounted for. Now based on tips from her family’s “just one car” campaign, Molly’s sister, Heather believes that car may be buried in West Brookfield and investigators will search for it on Thursday.

“My mom had seen that white car the day before Molly went missing and it was also seen in the area, the day molly went missing, said Heather Bish.

Molly Bish was a lifeguard in Warren when she disappeared in 2000. For the past 17 years her family has never stopped searching for her killer.

(Why do you never give up?)

“Simply it won’t ever be okay to me that my sister was taken from me and left on the side of a mountain,” said Heather Bish.

Molly Bish was 16 when she disappeared from Comins Pond in 2000.

Three years later, investigators found her remains in Palmer.

Now using Ground Penetrating radar, at an old campground in West Brookfield, the family will search for that “white car” that her mother saw the day before Molly disappeared.

“I know the police have searched widely and deeply for that white car, and it hasn’t been found it’s not at any salvage yard in the area, we believe it’s hidden somewhere,” said Heather Bish.

That search is expected to take place on Thursday. Heather Bish understands it’s a long shot.

In 2016, the Worcester District Attorney said they were going to examine two dozen new pieces of DNA in this case. We spoke to the DA’s office on Tuesday who said there is no update. They would not even confirm if that DNA had even been tested yet.