Railroad ties blazing in Northfield gravel pit

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northfield firefighters called in help from neighboring fire departments in three states to put out a large fire in a pile of railroad ties Tuesday night.

A Lieutenant with the Northfield Fire Department confirmed for 22News that they were working on a fire in the rear of a gravel pit off Route 142. He said the fire was not in a residential area.

Shelburne Dispatch confirmed for 22News that several neighboring fire departments had been called in for Mutual Aid.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The public Facebook page, “Fireground 360” posted a photo of a fire saying it was located at the Mitchell Gravel Pit.

The Greenfield Recorder reported the fire at the Mitchell Gravel Pit, saying Northfield, Bernardston, Gill, Erving, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Warwick, Vernon, Vt.; and Winchester, N.H. departments were all called to help.