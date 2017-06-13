PVTA bus service out of Union Station to begin June 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PVTA bus service will begin operating out of Springfield’s renovated Union Station in less than two weeks.

The transit authority announced that they will stop servicing the Main Street bus terminal on Sunday, June 25. From that point on, they will be running service out of Union Station, which is located at 55 Frank B. Murray Street, a short distance from the existing terminal.

Click here for the new service schedule.

The beginning of bus service at Union Station will take place during the day of the station’s grand opening. A black-tie gala celebration for Union Station’s re-opening will be held the night before.

Related Coverage