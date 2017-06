NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police are looking to identify a man they say used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Herrell’s Ice Cream shop.

Northampton Police say the man seen in surveillance video passed the fake bill on May 30 around 12:50 p.m.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you’re asked to call Officer Dennis Liptak at 413-587-1100 or 413-587-1036. He can also be reached at dliptak@northamptonma.gov