PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police say they have located a missing teen girl.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Allison Olbrych was found Monday evening.

Police first posted about Olbrych’s disappearance on their social media accounts on June 6.

*****LOCATED*****

Missing juvenile, Allison Olbrych, was located this evening. Thank you to all who shared our post. #PittsfieldMissing — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) June 13, 2017