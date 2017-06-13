Massachusetts maple syrup producers have another record year

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts maple syrup producers have had a third consecutive record-breaking year.

The Massachusetts Maple Producers Association announced Sunday that according to federal statistics released Friday the state produced 84,000 gallons of maple syrup during the 2017 season. That’s 7,000 more than 2016’s record-setting yield.

Massachusetts ranks eighth among the country’s maple syrup-producing states, with Vermont in the lead.

The association says surprisingly warm weather in January and February had many making syrup earlier than usual. More than 300,000 taps were set around the state, producing slightly more than a quart of syrup per tap.

Coordinator Winton Pitcoff says demand for maple syrup has been growing.

Democratic State Rep. Steve Kulik has introduced a bill that would make maple syrup the official state sweetener and declare March to be Massachusetts Maple Month.