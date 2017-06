Voters in Longmeadow approved a new multi-million dollar DPW facility, Tuesday night.

Longmeadow town manager Stephen Crane told 22News, voters approved the facility in Tuesday’s town election by a 118 vote margin.

Building the facility and purchasing the land will cost more than $20 million. Residents said the DPW decision drew a lot of people to vote.

1165 residents voted yes and 1047 voted no, with a voter turnout of over 20 percent.