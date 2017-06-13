Longmeadow residents voting whether to build new multi-million dollar DPW facility

Current DPW facility is more than 80 years-old

By Published: Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow’s annual town election will get underway in just a few hours.

There’s only one question on this year’s ballot, and it asks voters whether to raise taxes for a new Department of Public Works building.

What will the Longmeadow DPW project mean for taxpayers?

A ‘Yes’ vote on Question 1, would approve the necessary tax override to fund the project, allowing the town to purchase 12 acres of land at 170 Dwight Road, which they would turn into a new DPW facility.

The town’s current DPW is located at 31 Pondside Road.

The town manager wants to replace the more than 80-year-old facility, which he has said is “outdated,” and “too small for their equipment.” But – the proposal isn’t cheap.

The land on Dwight Road would cost the town just over $2.6 million, while building and equipping the new facility would cost more than $18.6 million.

Multi-million dollar DPW proposal in Longmeadow moves onto town election vote

If residents vote ‘Yes’ on Tuesday’s ballot question, the average homeowner would see their annual property taxes increase about $200 dollars.

The ballot question would need a two-thirds majority to pass.

Voting will began at the Longmeadow Community House, at 8:00 a.m., and polls will close at 8:00 p.m.

Related:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s