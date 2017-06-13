June heat wave helping businesses that sell air conditioners

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- It was another hot one Tuesday.Temperatures were in the 90’s in western Massachusetts, making it tough on people with no A-C.

“When the sun is beating down after 8 and it’s really hot, it’s barely livable,” said Steve Oksnanen of Easthampton.

This hot weather is great for businesses like Manchester Hardware that sell air conditioners, many people are going through the store looking for the best options to stay cool. The store is getting a lot of shipments of air conditioners, to keep up with the high demand.

“They’re selling like hot cakes off the shelves. We get phone calls or people come in asking how big of a conditioner and how much money they need to spend to cool down the room size that they have,” said Charlie Revord, Sales Associate for Manchester Hardware.

Revord told 22News the price of air conditioners don’t change much from year to year. They typically cost between $200 and $300 depending on the size of the room you’re cooling. He also said you’ll pay more for the more energy efficient air conditioners, but they’ll save you money in the long run.

12 western Massachusetts towns including Holyoke and South Hadley, offer rebates to customers who buy air conditioners considered “green” or “energy efficient”.