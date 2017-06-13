Investigators looking for car possibly linked to Molly Bish case

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – This month will mark 17 years since Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren. Her body was found three years later in the woods in Palmer, but her killer has never been found.

The day that Molly’s mother dropped her daughter off at the pond, she saw a man inside a white car. Now, Molly’s sister, Heather Bish, told 22News that a private investigator working with the family has developed information on a vehicle.

She said that a technician will deploy ground-penetrating radar Thursday afternoon at an undisclosed site in Worcester County, in an effort to find out whether there is a car buried on the property.

22News I-Team Reporter Ryan Walsh traveled to Warren Tuesday for an update on this case, which has been an enduring mystery in western and central Massachusetts for many years. He will have a report tonight on 22News at 6.

