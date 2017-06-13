Hydration is key on days of extreme heat

CDC recommends 10 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite a heat wave, plenty of people took their workouts outdoors Tuesday.

22News went to Szot Park in Chicopee, where people were walking, running, and biking around in 90-degree temperatures. If you exercise outside, it is important to remember to stay hydrated.

Paul Stec of Chicopee told 22News that he made the mistake of not drinking enough water during a workout.

“I’m not careful, because yesterday, I was playing tennis in the heat and I had to quit early. I had the chills, so I need to be more careful,” Stec said.

Muscle cramping might be the first sign of heat-related illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend drinking 10 ounces, or about 10 large gulps of water from your water bottle, every 15 to 20 minutes.

