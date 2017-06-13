Hot weather could affect your medication

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your prescription medicines could be at risk during hot temperatures.

Expensive prescriptions like EpiPens have to stay with you at all times. But when prescription drugs are exposed to heat, their effectiveness can wear off.

Gary Kerr, Baystate Health’s Chief Pharmacy Officer, says don’t leave medicine in your car.

“We would recommend cool storage,” Kerr told 22News. “Definitely don’t leave them in the car or the glove compartment. Keep them in your possession.”

Other important prescriptions like insulin and antibiotics can be impacted by the heat.

Using a cool storage system ensures those medicines will work as intended.