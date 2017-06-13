Heat advisory in effect for Hampden County today

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for eastern and central Hampden County beginning at 10am Tuesday morning through 6pm Tuesday afternoon.

A heat advisory means temperatures are expected again in the lower 90s and with the combination of the dew points, the amount of moisture in the air, in the mid to upper 60s it creates a situation of heat related illnesses.

Here are some tips you can use for the day today:

Tips for the hot and humid weather:

Stay hydrated

Keep an eye on elders

Take It Slow, Especially When Outdoors-Use The Shade When Needed

Get Outdoor Activities Done In The Morning

Keep Air Conditioners Running

Wear light colored clothing

The City of Springfield has set up a network of cooling centers to help people beat the heat today. Click here for a listing of the centers, and their hours.