Hamilton Reservoir to be be treated for invasive plants

Holland reservoir received treatments twice last year

By Published:
A boat is seen on the edge of the Hamilton Reservoir in Holland in this WWLP file image from 2016.

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hamilton Reservoir in Holland is a popular place for outdoor recreation, but it will be off-limits for the next couple of days.

The body of water is being treated for invasive weeds on Wednesday. As a result, boating, swimming, and fishing, on the reservoir until Friday.

The Town of Holland is also advising residents not to use the reservoir for drinking water, cooking water, or for the watering of livestock until Sunday.

Water from the reservoir should not be used for irrigation until next Tuesday.

Hamilton Reservoir was also closed to recreational activities last August, also due to a weed treatment. It was also closed for a time in June of last year as chemicals were used to control the invasive milfoil weed.

