Greenfield man sentenced for kicking child inside CVS

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man was found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection with a January 2017 incident.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Rosa, kicked a young child inside a CVS on Main Street in Northampton.

Rosa was sentenced to 2 and a half years in the Hampshire County House of Correction.

““The defendant assaulted a small child in a public place and he has been held accountable for this unacceptable conduct,” Assistant District Attorney Caleb Weiner stated in a news release.

Rosa will serve six months directly and will be suspended for five years, with terms and conditions including complying with the Department of Children and Families and participating in an anger management program.