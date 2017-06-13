Accused hit-and-run driver indicted on manslaughter, other charges

Peter Sheremeta of Belchertown accused of driving away after crash that killed William Wanczyk

Peter Sheremeta
Peter Sheremeta is seen here during his May 30, 2017 arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County grand jury has indicted a Belchertown resident on manslaughter and other charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Amherst last November.

Twenty year-old Peter Sheremeta is scheduled to be arraigned at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton on Friday, according to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment was handed down last Tuesday, exactly seven months following the crash that killed 55 year-old William Wanczyk of Northampton. Carey says Sheremeta was allegedly speeding when he struck Wanczyk, who had been waiting at a bus shelter in front of 141 North Pleasant Street in Amherst.

Sheremeta allegedly did not stop after the crash, and his vehicle was later found abandoned.

The grand jury indicted Sheremeta on the following charges:

  • Manslaughter
  • Manslaughter while operating under the influence
  • Motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence
  • Operating under the influence
  • Assault and battery with a  dangerous weapon
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Use without authority
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle crash

Sheremeta had pleaded not guilty during his district court arraignment in Belchertown in late May. He is currently being held on $100,000 cash bail at the Hampshire County House of Correction in Northampton.

