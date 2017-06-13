3 accused of digging for clams in contaminated area

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged three men with illegal shellfish harvesting in Massachusetts.

The Patriot Ledger reports Yu Lin, Jimin Li and An Qing Hong have been charged with shell fishing in a contaminated area.

Officers responding to a call found the men with a bucket full of clams, a shovel and a salt canister in Quincy Sunday night. The clams are reportedly not safe to be eaten.

Quincy police say the clams have been returned to the water.

If convicted, the men face a $1,000 fine and/or two years in a house of correction.

It is unclear whether the men have attorneys.

