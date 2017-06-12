What’s on The CW this week?

(CW) – Here is the schedule for The CW Springfield this week:

MONDAY, JUNE 12

SUPERGIRL – “Welcome to Earth” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

LYNDA CARTER (“WONDER WOMAN”) LANDS IN NATIONAL CITY AS PRESIDENT OLIVIA MARSDIN — An attack is made on the President (guest star Lynda Carter) as hot-button, alien vs. human rights issues heat up in National City. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the DEO are assigned to protect the President and bring in the responsible party. Alex (Chyler Leigh) teams up with Detective Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) to investigate the case while Kara searches for a recently escaped Mon-El (Chris Wood), who she fears may be the alien behind the assault. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Jessica Queller and Derek Simon (#203). The episode originally aired on October 24, 2016.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – “Candice Patton” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)

NEW EPISODE: THINK FAST — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CANDICE PATTON (“THE FLASH”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (407).

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – “Brett Dier” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)

HE WON’T ARREST YOU FOR LAUGHING — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY BRETT DIER (“JANE THE VIRGIN”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (409). The episode originally aired on September 7, 2016.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

THE FLASH – “Magenta” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

EARTH-2 WELLS AND JESSE RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash are thrilled to reunite with Earth-2 Wells (Tom Cavanagh) and Jesse (guest star Violett Beane). Wells confides to Barry and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) that Jesse has all the powers of a speedster and has been saving people on his Earth. He is concerned about her safety and wants them to talk her out of using her powers. Meanwhile, Magenta, (guest star Joey King) a new meta who can control metal, terrorizes the city. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & David Kob (#303). The episode originally aired on October 18, 2016.

iZOMBIE – “Conspiracy Weary” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

NEW EPISODE: SEND IN THE CAVALRY – Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine (David Anders) come to the rescue of one of their own. They consume the brains of a conspiracy theorist and paranoia ensues. Meanwhile, as they continue to search for conspiracy theories that may or may not exist, Liv researches Major’s (Robert Buckley) new friend. Finally, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a surprising discovery of his own. Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star. The episode was written by Bob Dearden and Directed by Mark Piznarski (#311).

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

ARROW – “A Matter of Trust” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

WRESTLING STAR CODY RHODES BRINGS THE SMACK DOWN TO STAR CITY — Now that Oliver (Stephen Amell) has his new team, they are ready to hit the streets but Oliver doesn’t feel they are ready. Headstrong Wild Dog (guest star Rick Gonzalez) defies the Green Arrow’s orders and sets out on his own after a new drug dealer, Derek Sampson (guest star Cody Rhodes), who is terrorizing Star City. Sampson proves more powerful than Wild Dog and it is up to the Green Arrow to go head to head with Sampson to save his teammate. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#503). The episode originally aired on October 19, 2016.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – “Shogun” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

SECRETS AND NEW FOUND POWERS — Nate (Nick Zano) is shocked to learn that he has powers but then accidentally lands himself and Ray (Brandon Routh) in Feudal Japan. After Sara (Caity Lotz) convinces their stowaway Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), AKA Vixen, that Rory (Dominic Purcell) is not a murderer, they all agree to find Nate and help him master his powers in order to defend the Japanese village from the Shogun and his army of samurai warriors. Meanwhile, Jax (Franz Drameh) and Stein (Victor Garber) stay back to help fix the ship and find a secret compartment but decide not to tell the rest of the team what they learn. Kevin Tancharoen directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Grainne Godfree (#203). The episode originally aired on October 27, 2016.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

SUPERNATURAL – “Rock Never Dies” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

RICK SPRINGFIELD ROCKS OUT AS LUCIFER – Lucifer (Rick Springfield) realizes that as rock star Vince Vincente, he can get his fans to do whatever he wants. Thrilled with this power, Lucifer arranges to play a secret VIP concert in order to kill all of them. Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) enter the underbelly of the music industry to try to stop him. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Robert Berens (1207). The episode originally aired on December 1, 2016.

SUPERNATURAL – “Lotus” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

THE CHASE CONTINUES – Lucifer’s search for power and influence in a vessel lands him in the White House. The President of The United States (guest star David Chisum) unknowingly makes a deal with the devil, leading Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) and Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to band together to fight the Dark Lord. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner (#1208). The episode originally aired on December 8, 2016.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

THE ORIGINALS – “Voodoo Child” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

NEW EPISODE: THE BOOK OF THE HOLLOW – When The Hollow targets the most vulnerable Mikaelson, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is forced to rely on Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), who believes he can use The Hollow’s own dark magic to defeat their enemy for good. Meanwhile, as Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) worries that Vincent’s plan might backfire, the King of New Orleans decides on a deadly backup plan of his own. Elsewhere, after falling victim to The Hollow’s manipulations, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) struggles to figure out Hope’s (guest star Summer Fontana) future in New Orleans, while Freya (Riley Voelkel) must confront her darkest fear. Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Michelle Paradise & Christopher Hollier (#412).

REIGN – “All it Cost Her…” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

NEW EPISODE: SERIES FINALE — Mary (Adelaide Kane) makes a decision that will change the course of history — forever shaping the fate of her nation, her crown, and her newborn son. Mary’s perilous move for her survival causes the stunning realization that perhaps she is not the only one who may not survive. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) steadies herself for war and will become the instigator in Mary’s demise while later realizing she and Mary might be more similar than either thought. Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by April Blair and Laurie McCarthy (#416).

