West Springfield residents take caution after weekend car break-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Numerous cars were broken into in West Springfield neighborhoods last weekend.

Residents called West Springfield Police around 4 a.m., Sunday morning to report people going through their cars. The vehicles were unlocked.

West Side residents said they’re always looking out for people checking vehicles in their neighborhood.

“I live on more of a busy street, so I’m probably less of a target, but I’m sure on a lot of the other side streets there are people that are just checking things randomly,” Anne Houlighan of West Springfield told 22News. “So better to be safe than sorry.”

Along with locking their cars, people said they make sure to put any valuable items out of sight, or locked in the trunk.