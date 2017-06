WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Delays will continue through the first part of the week on Route 9 in Ware, as a construction project continues.

The construction work is going on between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M., and according to Ware Police, it will continue through Wednesday.

The construction zone is between Monson Turnpike Road and the Belchertown town line. Ware police are advising drivers to find alternate routes in order to avoid delays.