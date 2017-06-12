Tracking second possible heat wave of the year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are continuing to track our second potential heat wave of the year. A heat wave is 3 back to back days of 90 degrees or above. We saw our first heat wave in May and technically summer still doesn’t begin until June 21st.

Sunday we were one degree away from tying our record high temperature which was 95 degrees set back in 1984 and we got to 94 degrees. We are still forecasting lower 90s for both today and Tuesday and if we hit 90s degrees or above both days this will be our second heat wave of the year.

Today’s record is 94 set back in 1949 and Tuesdays record is 95 set back in 1984.

A Bermuda high and the jet stream, which is a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere that helps control our weather back down here on Earth will be above New England. These allows for an open door to bring up warm, mild air from the south.

On top of the heat it will be humid. Dew points are the amount of moisture in the air which gives us that sticky feel in the air. Dew points are forecasted in the mid to upper 60s so it will be feeling uncomfortable the next two days.

Here’s some tips you can use during these hot and humid days:

Stay hydrated

Keep an eye on the elders and always your pets-if your thirsty so is your pet

Take it slow and use shade when outside

Any outdoor activities do during the early morning hours before it gets too hot

Keep your air conditioner running during the day and night times.

