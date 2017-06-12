The boy with brain cancer

(WKYC) – Lon Riffle was just three years old, when he was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a brain tumor.

The toddler underwent an eight-hour surgery to remove the mass. It was successful, but it came back two years later.

“It’s not fun to go through a brain tumor. I mean, it hurts. It hurts going through the surgery and it’s not fun being in the hospital,” said Riffle.

Now after having two major surgeries to get rid of the tumors, his family says they feel blessed.

