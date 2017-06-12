The boy with brain cancer

One child in Ohio not only beat brain cancer once but twice.

Carly Flynn Published: Updated:
More and more children are going on to live full and happy lives after being treated for cancer. One child in Ohio not only beat brain cancer once but twice.

(WKYC) – Lon Riffle was just three years old, when he was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a brain tumor.

The toddler underwent an eight-hour surgery to remove the mass. It was successful, but it came back two years later.

“It’s not fun to go through a brain tumor. I mean, it hurts. It hurts going through the surgery and it’s not fun being in the hospital,” said Riffle.

Now after having two major surgeries to get rid of the tumors, his family says they feel blessed.

Read more: http://on.wkyc.com/2stEs5n

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s