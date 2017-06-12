Springfield woman arrested after being injured by passing train

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman from Springfield is facing criminal charges in Connecticut, after she was grazed by a passing Amtrak train late last week.

Kara Murphy, 30, is being charged with third-degree trespass and interfering with police. According to a news release from the Windsor Locks Police Department, Murphy also had an outstanding warrant for interfering with police, driving while intoxicated, and operating under a license suspension.

Police say that they received several 911 calls about a stopped Amtrak train Friday. Another caller said that a woman had been grazed by the train, and then ran away. Police found the woman, later identified as Murphy, in the area of Spring Street. She suffered from minor abrasions, and refused to receive medical treatment.

Windsor Locks police say that Murphy was uncooperative, and gave false names to their officers. After they discovered she had warrants, she was taken into custody, but allegedly became combative and had to be restrained.

The trespassing charge against her is being brought by Amtrak police, while the interfering with police charge is being brought forward by Windsor Locks police.